TN minister blames Centre for power outage, but was that the real problem?

Representative image.

Kuppan, an employee of Tamil Nadu’s electricity generation and distribution company in Manavalanagar of Tiruvallur district, about 50 km west of Chennai, was beaten up by irate local residents during a power cut on the night of April 20. He received severe head injuries that had to be fixed with seven stitches.

Tamil Nadu’s electricity minister V Senthil Balaji tweeted late that night about power outages across the state that had upset consumers. He blamed the Centre for the power shortage in the state.

Also Read: Why India is facing 8-hour blackouts in a scorching summer

“About 750 MW of power from the Central grid to the southern states was suddenly cut off tonight. To overcome the power shortage in some places due to this, we immediately increased the productivity of TANGEDCO. Action was also taken to purchase power from private producers. As a result, the situation in the cities was immediately rectified. Measures were taken to improve the situation in rural areas too within the next 15 minutes,” the minister tweeted in Tamil.

There were at least four hours of power cuts in the districts of Kanyakumari, Tiruppur, Cuddalore and Karur and other districts were not spared either. Angry consumers resorted to tweeting to the minister and venting their ire at the midnight power cuts.

However, the minister may not have adequately explained the situation through his communique. According to a former official of the state electricity distributor, the shortage of power was only about 5 percent of the state’s capacity. There was also no need to buy power from private producers because of alternative sources of electricity available in Tamil Nadu.

What caused the power outage

The outage was caused by a routine stoppage of some Central government-owned power plants that had operated for almost 100 days continuously, a senior official in the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

Also Read: More power outages expected this summer in parts of India

“The whole of south India experienced a power outage, not just Tamil Nadu,” the official said. “Tamil Nadu had a total shortage of 1,200 MW and across the southern states, the shortage was 4,000-5,000 MW.”

Still, Tamil Nadu managed to draw about 500 MW from the national grid before it shut down automatically.

The grid initiates an automatic shutdown when the frequency of power is lowered. If there is high demand but little supply, the frequency will fall below 50 Hertz, triggering the automatic shut-off and preventing states from attempting to draw power when there is none.

“The frequency fell to 49.3 Hz on April 20 night, so we could not draw any further power. In fact, all the southern states faced the same problem,” the official said.

However, data from the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre website shows that Tamil Nadu and the other southern states did not appear to have experienced as much of a power shortage as the TANGEDCO official claimed.

Here’s the data for April 20.

The data for the day after the power outage, April 21, shows very little power shortage.

So, why was there not enough supply? The answer is simple: Power stations feeding the southern grid had to be rested for a day because they had operated for almost 100 days continuously.

Apart from these, two units of 660 MW each, totalling 1,320 MW, of private power producer Sembcorp Energy India were shut down in Nellore, causing the central grid’s frequency to reduce.

Tamil Nadu is entitled to 7,149 MW of power from the Central grid. However, power demand rose due to the summer across the southern states, all of which draw electricity from the grid.

Apart from the allocation from the Central grid, Tamil Nadu has 12,538.38 MW of its own power generation capacity.

“The shortage of 750 MW (mentioned by the state electricity minister) is a mere 5 percent shortage of power. This can easily be offset by power generators within the state itself without having to resort to power purchases from private players,” said former TANGEDCO official and Right to Information activist Neelakantapillai.

According to Neelakantapillai, if the state faces a power shortage, it may automatically increase power generation by 5 percent at all its plants, which would have produced an additional 150 MW.

“We do not know whether this was done or not,” Neelakantapillai said. “Also, the state could have easily met the demand that night with its own sources even if the national grid was down.”

The activist said Tamil Nadu has gas-based power plants with an installed capacity of 516 MW but only 160 MW is being used. The state has installed bio-mass plants with a capacity of 262 MW, not one of which is used.

“TANGEDCO also has two units of 100 MW each at the Kadamparai pumped storage plant, which is meant for emergency and critical grid use only. They can start power generation within minutes there. It has been set up for emergency purposes only,” said Neelakantapillai.

The problem was of demand exceeding supply and regular maintenance work on power stations, apart from an unexpected shutdown of two private units.

“This is a one-off situation, which will probably never happen again,” said the TANGEDCO official.

However, the minister, faced with public anger, decided to spin the narrative and blamed the Centre for the power shortage. This time, he did not mention the squirrels , which he reportedly said cause frequent electricity outages by running on power lines.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes