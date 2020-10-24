Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases drop below 3,000 mark, recoveries at 4,024

Signalling a further slide in daily fresh infections, Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 2,886 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,06,136, the health department said.

As many as 35 people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 10,893.

The state has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of new infections over the past few days.

On October 18, Tamil Nadu saw the daily new cases dropping below the 4,000 mark, months after hovering around the 5,000 mark. Recoveries continued to remain significant with 4,024 people walking out of health care facilities after getting cured, totalling to 6,63,456.

Active cases as on Saturday stood at 31,787, the bulletin said.

Testing of samples was at 80,237, aggregating to 94,36,817 specimens getting examined till date.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Tests Polymerase Chain Reaction based). Of the 7.06 lakh COVID-19 cases, Chennai's share mounted to 1,94,901 with 779 new infections reported today. Coimbatore recorded 287 new cases, Chengalpet 169, Thiruvallur 165, Salem 148, Kancheepuram 140 and Thiruppur 101.

Ariyalur district recorded the least with threenew cases.

Among the 35 deceased, five of them were without co-morbidities.

People between the age of 13 and 60 constitute the majority of those who contracted the infection with 5,94,159 testing positive till date. Nearly 3,583 people hailing from the state capital have died contributing to the state's overall 10,893 death toll, the bulletin said.