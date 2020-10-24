172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|tn-covid-19-cases-drop-below-3000-mark-recoveries-at-4024-6009611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases drop below 3,000 mark, recoveries at 4,024

The state has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of new infections over the past few days.

PTI

Signalling a further slide in daily fresh infections, Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 2,886 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,06,136, the health department said.

As many as 35 people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 10,893.

The state has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of new infections over the past few days.

Close

On October 18, Tamil Nadu saw the daily new cases dropping below the 4,000 mark, months after hovering around the 5,000 mark. Recoveries continued to remain significant with 4,024 people walking out of health care facilities after getting cured, totalling to 6,63,456.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Active cases as on Saturday stood at 31,787, the bulletin said.

Testing of samples was at 80,237, aggregating to 94,36,817 specimens getting examined till date.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Tests Polymerase Chain Reaction based). Of the 7.06 lakh COVID-19 cases, Chennai's share mounted to 1,94,901 with 779 new infections reported today. Coimbatore recorded 287 new cases, Chengalpet 169, Thiruvallur 165, Salem 148, Kancheepuram 140 and Thiruppur 101.

Ariyalur district recorded the least with threenew cases.

Among the 35 deceased, five of them were without co-morbidities.

People between the age of 13 and 60 constitute the majority of those who contracted the infection with 5,94,159 testing positive till date. Nearly 3,583 people hailing from the state capital have died contributing to the state's overall 10,893 death toll, the bulletin said.
First Published on Oct 24, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.