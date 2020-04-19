App
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

TN CM to take call on easing curbs for select sectors after panel submits report on Monday: Govt

The report was expected on Monday and the existing curbs will continue till a decision was taken, the state government said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As the revised guidelines for extended lockdown come into force from Monday, Tamil Nadu government is expected to take a decision on easing curbs on specified industries in the state after perusing a report of an expert committee to be submitted to it.

The report was expected on Monday and the existing curbs will continue till a decision was taken, the state government said.

The panel was set up after the Centre while issuing the revised guidelines on April 15 for the second phase of the lockdown had asked the states to decide on the industries and other services that could operate, it said on Sunday.

The committee, which held a meeting, will submit on Monday its report to Chief Minister K Palaniswami who will take a decision on relaxing the curbs after scrutinising the recommendations, an official release here said.

"The curbs in force will continue to be on till such time the government issues orders," the release said.

Agriculture, construction, Information Technology and industrial units in the SEZs and rural areas are among some sectors where the lockdown restrictions will be eased with safeguards from April 20, according to Union Home Ministry.

The guidelines were issued a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on April 14 extending the three- week lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.