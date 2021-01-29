TMC's Rajib Banerjee quits as MLA, thanks party supremo for opportunity to serve masses

File image: Rajib Banerjee (Image: Twitter/@RajibBaitc)

Senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee, who recently quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet in Bengal, on Friday resigned from the post of MLA. Banerjee, who represented the Domjur assembly seat met Speaker Biman Banerjee at the state Assembly and submitted his resignation letter

"I have resigned as the MLA of the state assembly. I submitted my resignation letter to the speaker. I thank my party supremo Mamata Banerjee for providing me the opportunity to serve the masses," Banerjee, a two-time MLA, said.

"In the days to come, I would continue to serve the people of the Domjur constituency," he added.