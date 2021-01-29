MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

TMC's Rajib Banerjee quits as MLA, thanks party supremo for opportunity to serve masses

Banerjee, who represented the Domjur assembly seat met Speaker Biman Banerjee at the state Assembly and submitted his resignation letter

PTI
January 29, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
File image: Rajib Banerjee (Image: Twitter/@RajibBaitc)

File image: Rajib Banerjee (Image: Twitter/@RajibBaitc)

Senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee, who recently quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet in Bengal, on Friday resigned from the post of MLA. Banerjee, who represented the Domjur assembly seat met Speaker Biman Banerjee at the state Assembly and submitted his resignation letter

"I have resigned as the MLA of the state assembly. I submitted my resignation letter to the speaker.  I thank my party supremo Mamata Banerjee for providing me the opportunity to serve the masses," Banerjee, a two-time MLA, said.

"In the days to come, I would continue to serve the people of the Domjur constituency," he added.
PTI
TAGS: #India #Kolkata #Politics #Trinamool Congress #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
first published: Jan 29, 2021 03:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.