App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC unleashing reign of terror instead of good governance: BJP

His comment comes a day after his car was attacked in Contai area of East Midnapore district allegedly by TMC workers, a charge denied by the ruling party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Tuesday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of focusing more on "letting loose a reign of terror on political opponents" rather than providing good governance to the people of the state.

His comment comes a day after his car was attacked in Contai area of East Midnapore district allegedly by TMC workers, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Ghosh said, "It is not the first time that I have been attacked by goons of the TMC. Earlier also there have been instances when our party workers have been attacked, killed and forced to flee from their homes.

"The fact is the state government is more interested in letting loose reign of terror on political opponents rather than providing good governance."

The state BJP president said his car was also attacked by goons in Khatra area of Bankura district last month and alleged that there was no police action. Bridges in the state are not being maintained properly and collapsing, the most recent being the Majerhat bridge incident, and several old markets in the city have been ravaged by fire, Ghosh said.

"They cannot provide good governance but are very prompt in attacking opposition leaders," he said.

Ghosh mocked Banerjee for "dreaming of becoming the next prime minister" and asked her to pay attention to issues related to the state.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 03:55 pm

tags #Dilip Ghosh #India #Politics #Trinamool Congress

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.