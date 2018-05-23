App
May 23, 2018 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC to protest against petrol, diesel price hike

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Trinamool Congress today said that it would organise protests in the city on Friday against steep rise in fuel prices as it affected the common people.

Similar protests would be held in all the districts on Saturday and Sunday, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee told newsmen here.

"The prices of petrol and diesel have touched an all time high and it has affected the common people. The protest would be organised by Trinamool Youth Congress", he said.

The Centre did not slash the prices of petrol and diesel even when the prices were low in the international market, he added.

