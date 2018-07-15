App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC party office with puja room triggers controversy

Puja and yagna were performed before inauguration of the building in Birbhum district yesterday, on the auspicious day of Rath Yatra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A newly-constructed Trinamool Congress party office at Bolpur with a separate puja room ('Thakur ghar') having several deities installed in it has drawn flak from the BJP saying it was 'drama' of the ruling party to 'mislead' the people.

The three-storied building fitted with CCTV cameras houses an air-conditioned meeting hall, offices of the party's various organisations, chambers for the party president and ministers from the district, and the puja room.

Puja and yagna were performed before inauguration of the building in Birbhum district yesterday, on the auspicious day of Rath Yatra.

"With all these drama, the TMC is trying to mislead the people. The people are angry with their minority appeasement policy," BJP's Birbhum district president Ramkrishna Roy said.

related news

TMC district president Anubrata Mondal said, "We have equal respect for all religions. We have placed a replica of Azmer Sharif Dargah too. In my office room, there is a replica of Data Saheb (a Sufi saint of Birbhum)."

Idols of lord Jagannath, goddess Kali and other Hindu deities were installed in the puja room.

Abhijit Singha, district vice president of the party, said, "The puja room is permanent. Regular puja will be offered to goddess Kali and other deities".

A number of photographs of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee adorns the walls of the rooms, while a painting created by Banerjee with oil also got a pride of place in Mondal's chamber.

To a question on the proposed BJP party office, the saffron party leader said, "We have not yet made any final plan of it. There is likely to be a meditation hall, but no permanent temple will be built in our party office." PTI COR PR NN NN .
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Mamata Banerjee #TMC #Trinamool Congress #west bengal

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.