TMC, Left parties term Yeddyurappa's resignation 'victory of secular forces '

Left parties and the Trinamool Congress today termed the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa without facing a trust vote a "victory of secular democratic forces". "It's a victory of secular democratic forces. The BJP never had the numbers, but the governor invited them to form government.

The party was given time for horse-trading. Karnataka showed that the BJP's downslide has started," CPI leader D Raja told PTI. Secular democratic parties should learn a lesson from Karnataka that the BJP can be kept at bay by forming an alliance. Congratulating the JD(S)-Congress combine , Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee sais it was a victory of regional forces. "Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front," she tweeted.

Banerjee has mooted the idea of a Federal Front to take on the Narendra Modi government in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 3-day old B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka collapsed today, with the chief minister announcing his decision to resign without facing a trust vote.

The Supreme Court had yesterday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM today, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to BJP Chief Minister Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

His resignation will pave the way for formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress. The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Kumaraswamy won from two places.