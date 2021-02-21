TMC hops on the 'pawri' trend by taking a dig at rival BJP party

Representative Image

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has jumped on the 'pawri ho rahi hai' trending bandwagon. And while doing so, it has also taken a dig at their rival Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).



Yeh @BJP4Bengal hai.

Yeh unki jansabha hai.

Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai!

pic.twitter.com/2mCB2aTedx February 21, 2021

The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress posted a tweet on February 21, with an image of empty chairs and a stage at a BJP meeting. The post was captioned as, "Yeh Bengal BJP hai. Yeh unki jansabha hai. Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai!"

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered over 5,000 likes and 1,000 retweets, as the West Bengal ruling party capitalized on the 'pawri' trend started by musician Yashraj Mukhate with his viral video recently.

As West Bengal goes into its state elections very soon, both parties have taken their social media campaign very seriously. Recently, the BJP released a catchy Bengali version of a song from Netflix's Money Heist, 'Bella Ciao'. In the Bengali version of this protest song, 'Bella Ciao' has been replaced by 'Pishi Jao', an indirect reference to Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.



A tune from Communist Italy, sung to protest against atrocities, echoes once again in West Bengal as people stand up to the injustices of the ruling dispensation. Our ideologies may differ, but the language of protest always rings true.#BanglaDidirThekeMuktiChay #PishiJao pic.twitter.com/32KN4395h6 — BJP (@BJP4India) February 20, 2021

In the run-up to the elections, many BJP leaders have targeted the TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, for favouring her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. She has been taunted for just looking after the interests of her nephew at the cost of Bengal's development and other TMC leaders.

Sharing the ‘Pishi Jao’ song, the BJP said in its tweet, “A tune from Communist Italy, sung to protest against atrocities, echoes once again in West Bengal as people stand up to the injustices of the ruling dispensation. Our ideologies may differ, but the language of protest always rings true."