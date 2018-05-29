App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC demands immediate roll-back of high fuel prices

The Trinamool Congress today slammed the Centre for its "failure" to control rising fuel prices, and demanded an immediate roll-back of the hike.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Trinamool Congress today slammed the Centre for its "failure" to control rising fuel prices, and demanded an immediate roll-back of the hike.

Alleging that the sharp increase in prices of petroleum products was a "result of the Centre's anti-people policy", All India Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee said the government must monitor and regulate the prices.

"Our protest will continue till the hike in prices is rolled back," Banerjee said, leading a sit-in demonstration at the base of Mahatma Gandhi's statue near Maidan area here.

"We will lay down our lives but will not allow the BJP to promulgate anti-people policies," he said, adding, that the NDA government at the Centre is nearing its end in the 2019 general election.

The AITYC had organised a protest march in the city as well as in districts last week, pushing for the roll back.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a recent tweet, had expressed concern over the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel.

"We are very concerned about the rising prices of petrol and diesel. This will certainly affect prices all around. Common people, farmers and many will suffer," the CM had said on May 20.
First Published on May 29, 2018 10:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.