TMC demands immediate roll-back of high fuel prices

The Trinamool Congress today slammed the Centre for its "failure" to control rising fuel prices, and demanded an immediate roll-back of the hike.

Alleging that the sharp increase in prices of petroleum products was a "result of the Centre's anti-people policy", All India Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee said the government must monitor and regulate the prices.

"Our protest will continue till the hike in prices is rolled back," Banerjee said, leading a sit-in demonstration at the base of Mahatma Gandhi's statue near Maidan area here.

"We will lay down our lives but will not allow the BJP to promulgate anti-people policies," he said, adding, that the NDA government at the Centre is nearing its end in the 2019 general election.

The AITYC had organised a protest march in the city as well as in districts last week, pushing for the roll back.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a recent tweet, had expressed concern over the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel.

"We are very concerned about the rising prices of petrol and diesel. This will certainly affect prices all around. Common people, farmers and many will suffer," the CM had said on May 20.