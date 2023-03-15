 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titagarh Wagons-Ramkrishna Forgings to form SPV for Rs 1,000cr train wheel manufacturing plant

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

The development comes after the consortium emerged as the lowest bidder for the Railways tender.

The Railways had floated the tender and invited bids for setting up a wheels manufacturing plant in the country with assured annual offtake of 80,000 wheels for next 20 years to reduce its dependence on imports.

A consortium of Titagarh Wagons and Ramkrishna Forgings will form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for manufacturing of train wheels, an official said on Wednesday.

A greenfield plant for making train wheels will come up at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, he said.

