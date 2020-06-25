App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tirunelveli: Iruttu Kadai halwa shop owner dies by suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

While most sweet shops these days attract customers with well-lit ambience, Hari Singh's shop was a small one, illuminated by a 60-watt bulb. Hence, it had gotten the name 'Iruttu Kadai'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
IruttuKadai halwa shop in Tirunelveli (Image: Twitter)
IruttuKadai halwa shop in Tirunelveli (Image: Twitter)

Hari Singh, owner of the popular Iruttu Kadai halwa shop in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu died by suicide on June 25 after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 80-year-old was found hanging in a private room of the hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last two days, The Times of India has reported.

His son-in-law has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Hari Singh was admitted after he complained of a urinary tract infection. However, samples collected from him tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The test results came at 11 am today.

The Iruttu Kadai halwa shop, located near the Swami Nellaiappar Temple, is a popular joint and a must-visit in Tirunelveli. It was started by his father Bijli Singh over 50 years ago.

While most sweet shops these days attract customers with well-lit ambience, Hari Singh's shop was a small one, illuminated by a 60-watt bulb. Hence, it had gotten the name 'Iruttu Kadai'.

Several customers took to social media to express their condolences.

This news story might be triggering for some. If you or someone you know needs help for mental health issues, please call any of these helplines: NIMHANS toll-free number 0804611000, Mpower and BMC joint helpline 1800-120-820050, Vandrevala Foundation 1860-2662-345 or Aasra 9820466726

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Tamil Nadu

