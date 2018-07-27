Tirumala temple's Srivari Hundi sees record collection of Rs 6.28 crore

On Thursday, Tirumala temple’s Srivari Hundi has set an all-time record collection amounting to Rs 6.28 crore from donations. The Lord Venkateswara, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, is the world's richest Hindu temple, as per a report in India Today.

The Parakamani department’s statistical data stated that the hundi collections were at the all-time high. According to their data, Rs 5.73 crore was the previous highest in a single day recorded on the eve of Sri Rama Navami on April 02, 2012.

Additionally, on the New Year Day i.e., January 01, 2018, the Hundi collections stood at Rs 4.23 crore. The devotees offer their donations to the Lord in this Hundi, after the darshan of the Lord. This hundi is sealed with sealing wax. And while opening this hundi, officials verify whether correctly sealed or not.

It is believed that a Sri Chakra is placed under this hundi and hence the deity receives much wealth in the form of offerings.