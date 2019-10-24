Tirora Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Tirora Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tirora Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Tirora constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Tirora is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Gondiya district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 70.09% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.53% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rahangdale Vijay Bharatlal won this seat by a margin of 13098 votes, which was 7.79% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 168173 votes.Bopache Khushal Parasram won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 623 votes. BJP polled 143775 votes, 39.26% of the total votes polled.
