Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain passes away at 84

Indu Jain (Image: Twitter/@navikakumar)

Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain passed away on May 13 at the age of 84, due to COVID-related complications.

In a tweet, the Times Now channel, part of the Times Group said she was a "lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women's rights."

Jain is survived by two sons – Samir and Vineet Jain.

She had taken over as Chairperson of the Times Group in 1999, and set up the Times Foundation in 2000.

Jain was the founder president of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), established in 1983 to promote entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women in India. From 1999, she also served as chairperson of Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust, founded in 1944 by Sahu Shanti Prasad Jain, her father-in-law, to promote literature in Indian languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind expressed their condolences.

"Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India's progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

"In the demise of Smt Indu Jain, Chairperson of Times Group, we lost a unique media leader and a great patron of art & culture. She left her special imprint in the areas of entrepreneurship, spirituality & philanthropy. Condolences to her family, friends and admirers," the President said.

(With inputs from PTI)