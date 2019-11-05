App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Timely intervention saved 5 Indians from Arakan Army in Myanmar: MHA

MHA said that the five Indian nationals, along with a Member of Myanmar Parliament, two local transporters and two speedboat operators, were abducted by the Arakan Army on November 3

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Centre, on November 5, said its "timely intervention" ensured the release of five Indians and five Myanmar nationals, including an MP, who had been taken hostage by an ethnic rebel group in the country's restive Rakhine province.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement that the five Indian nationals, along with a Member of Myanmar Parliament, two local transporters and two speedboat operators, were abducted by the Arakan Army on November 3 while on their way from Paletwa in Chin State to Kyauktaw in Rakhine.

The abducted Indians were engaged in building the Kaladan road project in Myanmar.

Close

"Timely intervention by the government of India has ensured release of five abducted Indian nationals, a Member of Myanmar Parliament and four other Myanmar nationals from Arakan Army in the Rakhine State of Myanmar, in the early hours on Monday," the statement said.

related news

One Indian national died in the Arakan Army's custody due to a heart attack, it added.

According to information available, he was a chronic diabetes patient. The released Indian nationals, along with the body of the deceased, have reached Sittwe and will leaving for Yangon on November 5 for their onward journey to India, it said.

The Arakan Army is a Rakhine based insurgent group founded as the armed wing of the United League of Arakan (ULA).

It has been fighting for almost a decade for greater autonomy of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

This is the first time the Arakan Army has captured foreign workers in the resource-rich area, which hosts a series of infrastructure projects linking India and Myanmar.

The rebels confirmed the Indian worker's death as the group were marched up a hill.

"Unfortunately he suddenly died from exhaustion... we did not do anything to him," Arakan Army spokesman Khaing Thukha was quoted as saying by AFP news agency.

"We did not target the Indians but rather the MP," he said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 12:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Myanmar

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.