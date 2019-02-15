Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Time to strike inside Pakistan: Uddhav Thackeray on Pulwama attack

Thackeray said, 'The issues of alliances, elections will be there. But Pakistan must not be allowed to go scot- free. It should be taught a befitting lesson.'

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Friday said the Pulwama terror attack has shown that it is now time to "strike inside Pakistan".

If an intelligence failure led to the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, those who were in charge should be removed, he said.

After surgical strikes of 2016, it is now time to "strike inside Pakistan", he said, talking to reporters here.

Thackeray said, "The issues of alliances, elections will be there. But Pakistan must not be allowed to go scot- free. It should be taught a befitting lesson."

related news

He was replying to a question about his meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the Sena-BJP alliance Thursday.

Thursday's terror attack should be condemned in the strongest possible terms, he said.

"You (the BJP-led Union government) conducted surgical strike in Pak-occupied-Kashmir. Now the time has come to strike inside Pakistan. The entire country supports the government on this issue," Thackeray said.

"This is not just a terror attack. It has blown the country's intelligence system into smithereens," he said, demanding action against those who failed to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in spite of being in charge.

"Instead of making tall claims, Pakistan needs to be taught a lesson once and for all. If intelligence inputs were not available, one wonders what do the people who are holding the reins were doing. They should be removed," the Sena chief said.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama attack #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.