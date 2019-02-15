Time to strike inside Pakistan: Uddhav Thackeray on Pulwama attack

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Friday said the Pulwama terror attack has shown that it is now time to "strike inside Pakistan".

If an intelligence failure led to the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, those who were in charge should be removed, he said.

After surgical strikes of 2016, it is now time to "strike inside Pakistan", he said, talking to reporters here.

Thackeray said, "The issues of alliances, elections will be there. But Pakistan must not be allowed to go scot- free. It should be taught a befitting lesson."

He was replying to a question about his meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the Sena-BJP alliance Thursday.

Thursday's terror attack should be condemned in the strongest possible terms, he said.

"You (the BJP-led Union government) conducted surgical strike in Pak-occupied-Kashmir. Now the time has come to strike inside Pakistan. The entire country supports the government on this issue," Thackeray said.

"This is not just a terror attack. It has blown the country's intelligence system into smithereens," he said, demanding action against those who failed to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in spite of being in charge.

"Instead of making tall claims, Pakistan needs to be taught a lesson once and for all. If intelligence inputs were not available, one wonders what do the people who are holding the reins were doing. They should be removed," the Sena chief said.