Time to act now before farming issues become severe: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the benchmark for assessment should be how Parliament functioned and not how forcefully it was disrupted, as he asserted that the dignity of the House and the Chair should be maintained.

Asking farmers to turn to organic or natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said this is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe.

Addressing the National Conclave on Natural Farming at Anand via video link, Modi also said cows can play an important role in organic farming as their dung and urine can be used as fertilizer and pesticide.

"It is a fact that chemicals and fertilizers have played a crucial role in the green revolution. But it is also imperative to work on their alternatives. It is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe. In Gujarati, it is said that prevention is always better than cure", he said.

"We need to take agriculture out of the chemical lab and connect it with nature’s lab," Modi said. The PM also asked states to take up natural farming as a mass movement.