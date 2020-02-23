App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2020 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Time has come to identify strong leaders in Congress: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

The Congress, which had ruled Delhi, failed to secure a single seat in the recently-concluded elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Expressing disappointment over the Congress' poor performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday said the time has come to identify strong leaders in the party.

The Congress, which had ruled Delhi, failed to secure a single seat in the recently-concluded elections.

"The Congress is highly disappointed at the outcome of Delhi state polls. We need to revitalise and re-energise ourselves," Singhvi told reporters here.

Close

He said, "It is sad to see that the people of Delhi have forgotten the good work of the Congress-run government under Sheila Dixit for three terms. But it is heartening to see that they have rejected BJP's divisive and polarising campaign. I salute the people of Delhi."

related news

On clamour for Priyanka Gandhi's nomination to Rajya Sabha, Singhvi said it has to be decided by the Congress Working Committee.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 23, 2020 08:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.