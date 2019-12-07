App
Last Updated : Dec 07, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Time has come for creating all-India judicial service: Law Minister

"The time has come for an all-India judicial service. We have national law schools, and girls and boys are coming out of that.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday stressed on the need to have an all-India judicial service, saying it will help in creating a pool of talented judges. He was speaking at the inauguration of a new building of the Rajasthan High court here.

"The whole idea is to have a proper all-India judicial service examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission under the overall monitoring of the Supreme Court," Prasad said.

He said it was for creating a pool of talented judges at different levels of the judiciary

"We need to have greater induction of talent into the judiciary. We need to reflect more on attracting talent into our subordinate judiciary," he said.

Prasad also said the appointment process in the judiciary needs to be fast-tracked.

The event was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior judges of the Supreme Court and high court.

First Published on Dec 7, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #Ravi Shankar Prasad

