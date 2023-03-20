 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Time for India to look at manufacturing of aerospace products in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia also said domestic airlines are together projected to have a fleet of around 2,000 planes in the next five to seven years.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said it is time for India to look at manufacturing of aerospace products as he highlighted the growth potential of the country's aviation sector.

He also said domestic airlines are together projected to have a fleet of around 2,000 planes in the next five to seven years.

It is time to look at manufacturing of aerospace products in India. "Time is ripe for manufacturing to take off in India," he said.

Speaking at a summit organised by aviation consultancy CAPA here, the minister said, "we need to increase the ecosystem of Indian civil aviation".