Timarpur Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Timarpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Timarpur Election Result 2020 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Timarpur constituency of New Delhi including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Timarpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Central district. Delhi is located in India.
Below is the Delhi Poll Hari Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency information:
The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.86% and in 2013, 65.98% of Timarpur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Pankaj Pushkar of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 20647 votes which was 16.35% of the total votes polled. Pankaj Pushkar polled a total of 126297 (51.05%) votes.
AAP's Harish Khanna won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3383 (2.99%) votes. Harish Khanna polled 113184 which was 35.03% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020
- Click here for Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates, News, Views and Analysis
- Click here for full coverage on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020