Tim Cook reaches out to 61-year-old man's family after they said Apple Watch saved his life

In the first of such cases in India, the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature on Apple Watch has saved the life of a 61-year-old Indore resident.

Former pharma professional R Rajhans received an email from Apple CEO Tim Cook wishing him a speedy recovery.

Rajhans took to checking his ECG on the Apple Watch after he felt unwell in March, News18 reported. He received the device as a present from his son Siddharth, who is a student at Harvard University.

"Since Apple Watch allows the ECG function, one can check it on a more regular basis. Twice or thrice, in the middle of the night, my father was getting arrhythmia signals or irregular heartbeats. It's a critical indicator," Siddharth said.

After noticing that the results remained consistent, Siddharth decided to show the readings to a doctor. Further diagnosis revealed that Rajhans had low ejection fraction and required immediate heart surgery, the report said, despite not suffering from hypertension or having an existing heart condition.

While the surgery was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, he continued to monitor his ECG via the Apple Watch.

Post-surgery, Siddharth wrote to Cook and heard from him last week.

"Siddharth, thank you for sharing this. I am happy to note that your father received medical attention in time and I hope he's feeling better now. Our team will connect with you," Cook responded in an email to Siddharth.

Shortly after, the Apple team also got in touch with Rajhans's family.

"The idea of having a device like Apple Watch is to strike a balance between using tech and medical awareness in order to take charge of our parent's lives. It saved my dad's life. It's a life-changing product," Siddharth said.