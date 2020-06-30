App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TikTok, now banned, had donated Rs 30 crore to PM CARES Fund

Smartphone maker Xiaomi, also impacted by the ban, had in April donated Rs 10 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese short video sharing app TikTok, now banned in India, had donated Rs 30 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

The government on June 29 banned 59 Chinese apps, including ByteDance's TikTok, amid rising border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

These listed apps are "are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set up the coronavirus relief fund in March, and it received donations from several domestic and foreign companies.

Apart from TikTok, other China-based companies such as Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo and OnePlus had also donated to the fund. Apps belonging to Oppo, Huawei, and OnePlus are not included in the current list.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi, also impacted by the ban, had in April donated Rs 10 crore to the PM CARES Fund and Rs 5 crore to chief ministers' relief funds in various states.

Two of Xiaomi's apps - Mi Video Call and Mi Community - are on the list of banned apps.

Indian startups that have significant investments from Chinese companies, such as Paytm, Ola and Oyo also donated to the COVID-19 relief fund.

Opposition parties have called for greater transparency in the usage of donations made to the PM CARES Fund. The Congress has also been critical of donations from Chinese firms to the fund.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the decision to ban the apps was welcome, but added that more substantial measures are required.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had on June 28 questioned donations to the PM CARES Fund from Paytm.

 



In a response to Congress' comments about Chinese companies donating to PM CARES fund, Smriti Irani addressing a virtual rally for BJP workers alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got donations from China.

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:51 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #world

