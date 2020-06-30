TikTok, now banned, had donated Rs 30 crore to PM CARES Fund

Chinese short video sharing app TikTok, now banned in India, had donated Rs 30 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

The government on June 29 banned 59 Chinese apps, including ByteDance's TikTok, amid rising border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

These listed apps are "are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set up the coronavirus relief fund in March, and it received donations from several domestic and foreign companies.



We got an overwhelming response from our users for our in-app quiz to raise awareness about COVID-19. To commemorate this effort, we're making a humble contribution of INR 30 crore to PM Cares. https://t.co/MzbqIDAaYv…

@PMOIndia@narendramodi@rsprasad

— TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) April 27, 2020

Apart from TikTok, other China-based companies such as Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo and OnePlus had also donated to the fund. Apps belonging to Oppo, Huawei, and OnePlus are not included in the current list.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi, also impacted by the ban, had in April donated Rs 10 crore to the PM CARES Fund and Rs 5 crore to chief ministers' relief funds in various states.

Two of Xiaomi's apps - Mi Video Call and Mi Community - are on the list of banned apps.

Indian startups that have significant investments from Chinese companies, such as Paytm, Ola and Oyo also donated to the COVID-19 relief fund.

Opposition parties have called for greater transparency in the usage of donations made to the PM CARES Fund. The Congress has also been critical of donations from Chinese firms to the fund.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the decision to ban the apps was welcome, but added that more substantial measures are required.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had on June 28 questioned donations to the PM CARES Fund from Paytm.



We welcome the decision to ban Chinese apps. In light of the grave intrusion of our territory & the unprovoked attack on our armed forces by the Chinese army, we expect our government to take more substantial & effective measures — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) June 29, 2020





PM-CARES Received Donations from Chinese Companies- @DrAMSinghvi Press Briefing

(2/3) pic.twitter.com/epSilC5iBu

— INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) June 28, 2020

