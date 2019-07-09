App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

TikTok furore: Government mulls action against Chinese video-sharing app

Action is likely to be taken under Sections 79 and 69A of the IT Act.

Marya Shakil

Controversial Chinese video-sharing app TikTok could be in trouble as the Indian government is mulling taking action against it, top sources told CNN-News18.



The app has been in the news for wrong reasons and top government sources said the reason the government has been forced to step in is because of a slew of complaints related to derogatory content and its impact on children.

Close

The Madras High Court had on April 24 lifted its ban on the social media app with the condition that the platform should not be used to host obscene videos. The High Court had earlier on April 3 directed the Centre to prohibit further downloads of the app, calling it "dangerous for children".

It had passed an interim order on a public interest litigation which sought a ban on the app on the ground that it allegedly carried contents that "degraded culture and encouraged pornography".

Hearing a plea by Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the High Court order but asked it to raise its grievances before the High Court.

The company had earlier told the top court that there were over billion downloads of the mobile app and ex-parte orders were passed by the High Court.

TikTok was also pulled up in UK for not complying to the regulation regarding protection of minors and collecting children’s personal information.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #India #TikTok

