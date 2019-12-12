Tihar Jail asks UP for two hangmen, speculation rife over fate of Nirbhaya convicts

The Tihar Jail in Delhi has asked Uttar Pradesh to provide two hangmen on short notice, amid reports that four men convicted in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case may be executed soon.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy student was brutally raped in a moving bus and left to die in a ditch along the road on December 16, 2012, in an incident that had shaken the conscience of the nation. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar told reporters on December 12 that the department is ready to provide the hangmen.

"There are no hangmen with the Tihar Jail administration for those who were awarded capital punishment and are not left with any constitutional and legal remedy," Kumar said.

"As they were aware that we have two hangmen in UP, they asked us to provide them whenever needed on short notice," the ADG (Prisons) added. The UP prison administration has two hangmen on its rolls, one in Lucknow and another in Meerut.

The prisons department had received a request in this regard from the Tihar administration through fax on December 9. The letter, however, makes no mention of the convicts to be hanged but states there may be requirements.

The letter, according to sources, mentioned that some convicts in the jail were awarded capital punishment and their legal and constitutional remedies had been exhausted.

Meanwhile, sources have told CNN-News18 that the hanging of Nirbhaya's perpetrators is likely to be done on December 16. Sources said that death warrants will be issued soon and that preparations are underway in Tihar Jail.

The TV news channel also reported that the Ministry of Home Affairs has confirmed that no mercy plea is pending with them or the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the Nirbhaya case.

The Delhi Police had arrested the six accused – one of them a juvenile – in 2012 and charged them with murder, rape, unnatural offences and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. In 2013, a fast track court found them guilty and awarded them capital punishment.

The decision was upheld by the Delhi High Court the same year, and the Supreme Court in 2014. The apex court, in 2018, dismissed their review petitions. One accused, Ram Singh, hanged himself in jail; while the juvenile was given three year’s imprisonment in a reform facility.

The remaining four – Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma – are on death row for two years and have been lodged in Tihar.