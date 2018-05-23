App
May 23, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tight security arrangements in place for PM Modi's visit to Odisha

Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at the historic Baliyatra ground to Cuttack.

Tight security arrangements are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Odisha on May 26 to mark completion of four years of his government, officials said.

Preparations for the visit of Modi were reviewed at a high-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A P Padhi yesterday, they said.

After the review meeting, Padhi told reporters that the prime minister was scheduled to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here around 3.30 pm on May 26 and then fly to Cuttack by helicopter.

Modi will leave for Delhi from Bhubaneswar after addressing the public meeting at Baliyatra, he said.

Home Secretary Asit Tripathy, who attended the review meeting, said arrangements had been made for deployment of adequate security personnel during Modi's visit to the state.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Odisha #Prime Minister

