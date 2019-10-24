Tigaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Tigaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tigaon is an Assembly constituency in Faridabad district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 66.07% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 64.33% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Lalit Nagar won this seat by a margin of 2938 votes, which was 1.97% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 149187 votes.