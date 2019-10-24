Tigaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Tigaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tigaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Tigaon constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Tigaon is an Assembly constituency in Faridabad district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 66.07% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 64.33% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Lalit Nagar won this seat by a margin of 2938 votes, which was 1.97% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 149187 votes.
Krishan Pal won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 818 votes. BJP polled 87132 votes, 45.62% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am