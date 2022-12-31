 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ties with China 'not normal' as India will not agree to any attempt to change LAC unilaterally: EAM S Jaishankar

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides”, according to the Indian Army.

India will not agree to any attempt to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) unilaterally by China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, as he underlined that New Delhi’s relations with Beijing are “not normal” and there would be no compromise on core issues.

Addressing the Indian community in Cyprus on Friday during his first official visit to this Mediterranean country, Jaishankar, in a veiled attack on Pakistan, also said that terrorism cannot be used as a tool to force India to the negotiating table.

Jaishankar said India has challenges on its borders, which intensified during the Covid period.

“Today the state of our relations with China is not very normal because we will never agree to any attempt to change the Line of Actual Control unilaterally,” he said.

There will be no “compromise on the core issue” of national security, Jaishankar asserted.

