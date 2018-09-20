App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thyssenkrupp to keep on implementing steel JV with Tata: CEO

"The contrary is the case," Guido Kerkhoff said on the sidelines of a company event in Duisburg on Thursday.

Reuters
 
 
Thyssenkrupp's interim chief executive dismissed speculation that it would pull out of its steel joint venture with Tata Steel in the wake of management upheaval at the German industrial conglomerate.

"The contrary is the case," Guido Kerkhoff said on the sidelines of a company event in Duisburg on Thursday. "We are continuing to implementing the joint venture with Tata Steel with all our strength."
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 04:08 pm

