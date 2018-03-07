Three South Central Railway stations to have all-women staff from March 8

Three railway stations under the South Central Railway (SCR) zone will be fully-managed by women from tomorrow, which is celebrated as 'International Women's Day'.

An SCR official said today that the move is aimed at boosting the morale of the women employees.

"The SCR has taken the initiative to make Chandragiri railway station in Guntakal division, Begumpet station in Secunderabad division and Phirangipuram station in Guntur division all-women stations with a view to empower the women work force in Railways and to boost their morale and self confidence," the official said.

SCR chief public relations officer M Umashankar Kumar said that as part of the exercise, the women staff will be deployed to handle all day-to-day activities, including train operations, ticketing, security and other duties. "Along with Chandragiri railway station, Begumpet, which is one of the busiest suburban stations in Hyderabad city and Phirangipuram station in Guntur division are also set to become all-women stations from March 8, which is the 'International Women's Day'," Kumar said.

At Chandragiri station, the women staff consists of four assistant station masters and three points-women, he said. According to Kumar, at Begumpet railway station, SCR is planning to deploy eight women commercial clerks, four enquiry-cum-reservation clerks, six constables and one sub-inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF) to handle the day-to-day operations and to provide smooth and hassle-free service to passengers.

"At Phirangipuram railway station, there is a plan to deploy total 11 women staff members, including three assistant station masters, six points-women and two RPF constables, Kumar said.