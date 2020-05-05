App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE: Defence Official

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said in the early hours on Tuesday. INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, he said.

While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, the spokesperson added.

The three ships will return to Kochi, he said.

Close
INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #INS Jalashwa #Maldives #UAE

