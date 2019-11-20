App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Three Rafale jets handed over to India: Govt

India and France signed an Euro 7.87 billion (Rs 59,000 crore approximately) deal in September 2016 for 36 Rafale jets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Three Rafale fighter jets have been handed over to the Indian Air Force and are being used to train IAF pilots and technicians in France, the government said on November 20.

India and France signed an Euro 7.87 billion (Rs 59,000 crore approximately) deal in September 2016 for 36 Rafale jets.

While the first Rafale jet was handed over to India on October 8, the first batch of four Rafale jets will arrive in India by May 2020.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 07:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Air Force #Rafale fighter jets

