Three passengers from UK test COVID-19 positive in Goa, samples sent for genome sequencing

In a tweet, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said, "Three patients tested positive from a flight that arrived today morning from the UK. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, reports awaited."

PTI
December 17, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST
The move to study genome sequences of the virus that infected children is part of the state's effort to prepare for the third wave of infections. Representative picture

Three passengers, who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom on Friday morning, tested positive for coronavirus and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to know whether they are infected with the Omicron variant, a state minister said.

These three passengers arrived in the state in the 101st flight under the government’s Vande Bharat Mission from London’s Heathrow Airport, the Goa airport authorities said.

"101st VBM flight arrived from London @HeathrowAirport today morning at Goa Airport. Int’l Arrival pax undergoes thermal screening and complete exit formalities upon arrival. Team Goa striving to ensure for safe and smooth transit of pax," the Goa airport said in a tweet.

Information about the total number of passengers in the flight was not available.
PTI
first published: Dec 17, 2021 11:07 am

