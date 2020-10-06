Three new members on board, MPC meet to begin on October 7: Five critical points

After much delay, the government has finally filled three vacant positions in the monetary policy committee (MPC).

The government has appointed Ashima Goyal, member, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC); Shashanka Bhide, Senior Advisor, National Council for Applied Economic Research; and Jayanth Verma, Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel that sets interest rates.

The three new members will have to hit the ground running from the day one as the next MPC meeting starts from tomorrow (October 7 to 9). That gives very little time to the new entrants to prepare for a very crucial MPC meeting.

Here are a few critical points to note:

One, of the three new members, Goyal is an economist with known pro-growth stance. On several occasions in the past, Goyal has stressed the need for sharper policy rate cuts to spur growth and has noted that the MPC’s response in terms of rate cuts has been inadequate. Not much is known about the macro-economic views of other two new members.

Two, the MPC has a tough job in hand in the context of steep contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) and elevated retail inflation. The Indian economy is expected to contract by up to 9 per cent this fiscal year necessitating policy support. At the same time, inflation risks are persisting.

Three, the inflation trend is worrying. In August, India's retail inflation stood at 6.69 percent, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on September 14. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate for July has been revised to 6.73 percent from 6.93 percent. This is the fifth month in a row that retail inflation has stayed above the RBI’s comfort level at the upper band of 6 percent.

Four, while a status quo on policy rates is almost a given, what needs to be watched is the growth projection from the central bank. Since February 2020, the RBI has not given a solid economic projection. The bank’s view on growth is important to understand its likely response to the monetary policy.

Five, since February 2019, the MPC has cut the repo rate, the rate at which the RBI lends to banks, by a steep 250 basis points. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

However, the desired result—lower borrowing cost leading to a big revival in bank credit—has not happened. The credit flow to most sectors remains muted. The reason isn’t hard to understand; in a devastating economic growth scenario, there is not enough demand for bank credit. Companies are putting off projects and even ongoing projects are on hold.

The consumer confidence is also low in the backdrop of huge job losses, salary cuts, and uncertainty about the economic future. Discretionary spending on goods and services is absent. Except some government spending, there is no real investment activity on the ground. Bank credit is required only when there is an underlying demand in the economy.

In this backdrop, it is fairly certain that the MPC, which has repeatedly cautioned about inflation risks, will keep the policy rate on hold. It could retain the “accommodative” policy stance to give an assurance to financial markets that the panel is sensitive to the equally worrying growth scenario.

Over to the MPC now.