Three naval personnel killed in an explosion onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai Dockyard

Three naval personnel were killed in an explosion on board the INS (Indian Naval Ship) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai on January 18.

"In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir," the Indian Navy's statement noted.

The ship's crew responding immediately brought the situation under control and no major material damage was reported. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the cause of the explosion.

"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause", noted the statement.



The news of explosion onboard INS Ranvir is extremely sad. Close My condolences to the family and friends of the Navy sailors who’ve lost their lives. Wishing quick and complete recovery for the injured.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2022

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences for the lives lost on his Twitter handle.Gandhi also wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery.