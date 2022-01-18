MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Three naval personnel killed in an explosion onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai Dockyard

The ship's crew responding immediately brought the situation under control and there was no major material damage. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image


Three naval personnel were killed in an explosion on board the INS (Indian Naval Ship) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai on January 18.

"In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir," the Indian Navy's statement noted.

The ship's crew responding immediately brought the situation under control and no major material damage was reported. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the cause of the explosion.

"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause", noted the statement.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences for the lives lost on his Twitter handle.Gandhi also wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #INS Ranvir #Mumbai Naval Dockyard #Three navy personnel
first published: Jan 18, 2022 09:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.