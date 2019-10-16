Three Mumbaikars die in two days in aftermath of PMC Bank scam

The Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank scam claimed yet another life on October 14. A 39-year-old doctor who had an account with the bank allegedly killed herself at her Versova residence.

This is the third death reported in the past two days related to the PMC Bank scam and subsequent cap on withdrawals for all account holders.

Dr Nivedita Bijlani reportedly had deposits worth more than Rs 1 crore with the scam-hit bank. Anxious, she took an overdose of sleeping pills, which killed her, police informed on October 15.

While it is likely that the bank scam might have triggered her to take this step, police have said that she was a patient of chronic depression and had tried to commit suicide earlier as well. Since she has left no suicide note, the cops are investigating further to find out what might have prompted her to take such a step, reported News 18.

Two other PMC account holders also died this week. Both died of cardiac arrest due to the stress-induced by their inability to withdraw their savings from the PMC Bank.

Fattomal Punjabi, who passed away on October 15, had an account with PMC’s Mulund branch, while Sanjay Gulati, who died a day earlier, had an account with the Oshiwara branch. Both had taken part in the account holders’ protests that were held in the past few days.

Gulati had already lost his job when Jet Airways was grounded due to bankruptcy and was struggling to make ends meet. He has a specially-abled son who needs treatment worth more than Rs 25,000 monthly.

His family told the media they had deposits worth Rs 90 lakh with the bank and added: “He had lost his job and was extremely stressed for the last few days after the bank crisis. He feared we will not get any of our money back.”

Meanwhile, Punjabi was headed to the around 12:30 pm when he died of a massive heart attack. His neighbours informed that he had deposits worth Rs 8-10 lakh in the bank apart from a few fixed deposits.

The Reserve Bank of India had put the bank under restrictions after finding out that they were guilty of a Rs 4,355 crore scam. Following that, withdrawals were limited to Rs 40,000 for the next six-months, causing panic among depositors.