PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Three more PDP leaders quit, say party has become B team of National Conference

We have no option but to quit the PDP which has been hijacked by unscrupulous, communal elements with mysterious character, the leaders - Fallail Singh, Dhaman Bhasin, and Pritam Kotwal - said in their resignation

Moneycontrol News
People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and senior party leaders attend the 19th Foundation Day of PDP, in Jammu on Monday. (Image: PTI)
People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and senior party leaders attend the 19th Foundation Day of PDP, in Jammu on Monday. (Image: PTI)

Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir’s first District Development Council (DDC) elections, three more leaders of Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have resigned.

Former PDP leaders Fallail Singh, Dhaman Bhasin, and Pritam Kotwal quit the party, saying it now plays “second fiddle” to the National Conference.

A letter signed by the three leaders read: “We joined the PDP from the very first day of its formation - with an aim to provide a secular alternative to corrupt and dynast NC as late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed had a vision to frustrate evil designs of communal and parochial elements. However, the party leadership has unfortunately abandoned Mufti Sahib’s agenda to become B team of the NC.”

The three PDP leaders also accused the party’s leadership of making “provocative and controversial” statements, which are against the basic principles of the founder of the party.

related news

They were possibly referring to Mehbooba Mufti’s “controversial” statement: “Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir’s flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too.”

She had said this in response to the Centre’s move of abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter from the three former PDP leaders read: “Apart from becoming the B team of the NC, the party leadership has recently given some highly provocative and controversial statements against the basic principles of the founder of the party. Keeping the prevailing situation in view and being disciples of late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, it is difficult for us to work in the party that now plays second fiddle to the NC.”

Earlier in November, one of the PDP’s founding member - Muzaffar Hussain Beigh – had quit the party.

--With ANI inputs
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 10:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DDC election #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #National Conference #National Conference (NC) #Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.