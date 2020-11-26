Three more PDP leaders quit, say party has become B team of National Conference

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and senior party leaders attend the 19th Foundation Day of PDP, in Jammu on Monday. (Image: PTI)

Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir’s first District Development Council (DDC) elections, three more leaders of Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have resigned.

Former PDP leaders Fallail Singh, Dhaman Bhasin, and Pritam Kotwal quit the party, saying it now plays “second fiddle” to the National Conference.



"We've no option but to quit the party which has been hijacked by unscrupulous, communal elements with mysterious character," their resignation letter reads.

A letter signed by the three leaders read: “We joined the PDP from the very first day of its formation - with an aim to provide a secular alternative to corrupt and dynast NC as late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed had a vision to frustrate evil designs of communal and parochial elements. However, the party leadership has unfortunately abandoned Mufti Sahib’s agenda to become B team of the NC.”

The three PDP leaders also accused the party’s leadership of making “provocative and controversial” statements, which are against the basic principles of the founder of the party.

They were possibly referring to Mehbooba Mufti’s “controversial” statement: “Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir’s flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too.”

She had said this in response to the Centre’s move of abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter from the three former PDP leaders read: “Apart from becoming the B team of the NC, the party leadership has recently given some highly provocative and controversial statements against the basic principles of the founder of the party. Keeping the prevailing situation in view and being disciples of late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, it is difficult for us to work in the party that now plays second fiddle to the NC.”

Earlier in November, one of the PDP’s founding member - Muzaffar Hussain Beigh – had quit the party.

