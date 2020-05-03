Three more Indians lose jobs in UAE over Islamophobic social media posts

At least three more Indians have been fired or suspended in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the weekend, after their allegedly offensive posts were brought to the attention of their employers by social media users, Gulf News has reported.

These individuals join nearly half-a-dozen alleged hate-mongers who have similarly landed in trouble in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for Azadea Group that operates Eataly, a chain of high-end Italian restaurants in Dubai, told Gulf News that its employee Rawat Rohit, who was employed with them as a chef, has been suspended and is facing a disciplinary probe.

Sharjah-based Pneumics Automation has also said they suspended their storekeeper Sachin Kinnigoli until further notice. “We have withheld his salary and told him not to come to work. The matter is under investigation. We have a zero-tolerance policy," the firm's owner was quoted as saying, adding that anyone found guilty of insulting or showing contempt for someone’s religion will have to bear the consequences.

Dubai-based Transguard Group said they had cracked down on an employee who had posted several anti-Islamic messages on his Facebook page under the name of Vishal Thakur.

“Following an internal investigation, the actual identity of this employee was verified and he was stripped of his security credentials, terminated from our employment and handed over to the relevant authorities as per company policy and UAE Cybercrime Law No. 5 of 2012. As of this statement, he is in the custody of Dubai Police,” Gulf News quoted a Transguard spokesperson as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

This comes days after the Indian Ambassadors to the UAE cautioned Indians living there about the country's strict hate speech laws. Warnings were also issued by Indian missions in other Gulf countries.

Recently, there have been reports of highly offensive and Islamophobic posts by some Indians living in Gulf countries. While many of them have reportedly lost their jobs, others have taken down their posts or deactivated their accounts after being called out by other social media users.

Social media users who are calling out such posts, have been tagging employers of such people in their complaints.