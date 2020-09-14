172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|three-mlas-test-covid-19-positive-in-delhi-one-possible-case-of-reinfection-5838481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last 2 days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro @ Re. 1 per day and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Three MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Delhi, one possible case of reinfection

The Delhi Assembly had called for a special one-day session on September 14.

Moneycontrol News

Three MLAs from Delhi -- Girish Soni, Pramila Tokas and Vishesh Ravi -- tested positive for COVID-19, along with three staff of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on September 14.

The Delhi Assembly had called for a special one-day session on September 14.

Earlier, news agency ANI had reported that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would not be attending the session since he was suffering from fever.

Close

Ravi, who is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Karol Bagh, had tested positive along with his brother in May.

"I am currently in home quarantine. I am asymptomatic but I have tested positive for coronavirus," Ravi had then said.

Ravi, a three-time AAP MLA, had been actively involved in relief work in his constituency.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.