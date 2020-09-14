Three MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Delhi, one possible case of reinfection

Three MLAs from Delhi -- Girish Soni, Pramila Tokas and Vishesh Ravi -- tested positive for COVID-19, along with three staff of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on September 14.

The Delhi Assembly had called for a special one-day session on September 14.

Earlier, news agency ANI had reported that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would not be attending the session since he was suffering from fever.

Ravi, who is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Karol Bagh, had tested positive along with his brother in May.

"I am currently in home quarantine. I am asymptomatic but I have tested positive for coronavirus," Ravi had then said.

Ravi, a three-time AAP MLA, had been actively involved in relief work in his constituency.