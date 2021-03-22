English
Three militants gunned down in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Manihal area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said a gun battle broke out when the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

March 22, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST
Anantnag : Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants at Arwani village of Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Friday. Two youth were killed and nearly a dozen others injured as security forces opened firing to chase away stone-pelting protesters who tried to obstruct an anti-militancy operation in the village where three militants were holed up in a house. PTI Photo by S Irfan (PTI6_16_2017_000199B)

Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Three ultras were killed in the exchange of fire, the official said, adding further details were awaited.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #encounter #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Shopian
first published: Mar 22, 2021 09:15 am

