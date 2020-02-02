App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 07:54 PM IST

Three mild earthquakes hit Gujarat's Kutch district within 14 hours

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Three low-intensity earthquakes shook parts of Kutch district in Gujarat within 14 hours ending around 9 am on Sunday, an official said.

While two quakes were recorded within a gap of nearly half an hour on Sunday morning, another one was reported on Saturday evening, the official said, adding that no damage to property or casualty was reported.

"An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on Richter scale was felt in Kutch district with its epicentre being 11 kms north- northeast from Bhachau in Kutch district. It was recorded at 8.35 am," an official of Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

Another quake of 2.1 magnitude was recorded at 9.7 am on Sunday with its epicentre around 46 kms north-northwest from Bela in the same district, he added.

The third earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was recorded at 7.24 pm on Saturday with its epicentre at 23 kms south- southeast from Rapar in Kutch district, the official said.

"No casualty or damage to property due to the earthquakes," he added.

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.