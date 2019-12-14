App
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Three low-intensity tremors hit Maharashtra's Palghar

Three low-intensity tremors were recorded from the afternoon on December 13 to the early hours of December 14 at Dundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka, district collector Dr Kailas Shinde said.

Three low-intensity earthquakes rocked Maharashtra's Palghar district in the last 24 hours, and there were no reports of any loss of life or property, a district official confirmed on December 14.

Three low-intensity tremors were recorded from the afternoon on December 13 to the early hours of December 14 at Dundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka, district collector Dr Kailas Shinde said.

There were no reports of property damage or casualties, he added.

The latest tremor, measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale, was recorded at precisely 5.22 am on December 14, chief of the district disaster cell Vivekananda Kadam said.

While a quake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded at around 12.26 pm on December 13, another one measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was witnessed at around 9.55 pm, he added.

Dahanu taluka has been experiencing such tremors for the last one year, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 11:00 am

tags #India #Maharashtra

