you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Three killed as helicopter crashes in rain-hit Uttarkashi

The private helicopter belonging to Heritage Aviation crashed near Moldi, Uttarakhand while returning after distributing relief material

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Visuals from the site of helicopter crash in Uttarkashi Dist. The helicopter was carrying relief material to flood-affected areas in the Dist. (ANI)
Visuals from the site of helicopter crash in Uttarkashi Dist. The helicopter was carrying relief material to flood-affected areas in the Dist. (ANI)

A helicopter engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-ravaged Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand crashed on August 21, killing three persons on board, an official said.

Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said those on board included the pilot, co-pilot and a local.

The private helicopter belonging to Heritage Aviation crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material among the affected people, Patwal told PTI on Phone.

Close

In a tweet, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for strength to the family members of the deceased.

Torrential rains in Mori area of the district have left 16 people dead.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #floods #India #Uttarakhand

