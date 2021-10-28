3 J&K students arrested in Agra for hailing Pakistan win against India

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a game on October 24 in their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in their 13th attempt. (Representative image: Reuters)

Three engineering students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in a college Agra were arrested on October 27 for allegedly committing cyber terrorism by updating their WhatsApp status to hail Pakistan's recent victory over India in the T20 cricket World Cup.

The three students of the Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus were arrested in the evening following an FIR lodged against them at the Jagdishpura police station in the morning, reported news agency PTI citing a police official. The FIR against the students included section 66F of the Information Technology Act dealing with the offence of cyber terrorism. The offence is punishable with life imprisonment on conviction.

The other sections that the FIR included are sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (1)(B) (an act intended to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public or aimed at inducing a person to commit an offence against the state) of the Indian Penal Code. The offences under the two sections are punishable with jail terms up to five and three years respectively on conviction.

"Three engineering college students have been arrested after the complaint received against them on Tuesday," Agra City Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game on October 24 in their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in their 13th attempt. The match took place in Dubai.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, seven persons have been booked in five cases in districts of Agra, Bareilly, Badaun and Sitapur for making remarks against the country after the match on October 24. Out of them, five have been arrested, the police said on its Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has said that the sedition charges will be invoked against those who celebrate Pakistan's victory against India in the T20 World Cup match.