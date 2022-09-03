Three IPS officers of Chhattisgarh Police receive FICCI's 'Smart Policing Award'

The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has awarded three IPS officers of Chhattisgarh Police to recognise their smart policing methods.

FICCI has selected Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal, Korba SP Santosh Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID) Himani Khanna for the 'Smart Policing Award' among 29 police officers across the country.

The officials were felicitated by FICCI during a programme held in New Delhi on Friday, as per a statement.

SSP Agrawal has been awarded for the 'Cyber Mitan Abhiyan' for creating cyber awareness among people during his tenure in Bilaspur.

IPS Santosh Singh was recognised for 'Samvedna Abhiyan' launched for helping flood victims during his posting in Raigarh district, while DIG Khanna has been awarded for campaign 'Samarpan' launched by PHQ with the objective of ensuring safety of elderly persons.