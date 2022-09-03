English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Three IPS officers of Chhattisgarh Police receive FICCI's 'Smart Policing Award'

    FICCI has selected Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal, Korba SP Santosh Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID) Himani Khanna for the 'Smart Policing Award' among 29 police officers across the country.

    PTI
    September 03, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
    FICCI

    FICCI


    The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has awarded three IPS officers of Chhattisgarh Police to recognise their smart policing methods.

    FICCI has selected Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal, Korba SP Santosh Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID) Himani Khanna for the 'Smart Policing Award' among 29 police officers across the country.

    The officials were felicitated by FICCI during a programme held in New Delhi on Friday, as per a statement.

    SSP Agrawal has been awarded for the 'Cyber Mitan Abhiyan' for creating cyber awareness among people during his tenure in Bilaspur.IPS Santosh Singh was recognised for 'Samvedna Abhiyan' launched for helping flood victims during his posting in Raigarh district, while DIG Khanna has been awarded for campaign 'Samarpan' launched by PHQ with the objective of ensuring safety of elderly persons.
    PTI
    Tags: #FICCI
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 02:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.