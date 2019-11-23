App
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 10:43 AM IST

Three home guards, Jharkhand police ASI killed in Naxal attack in Latehar

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das condemned the attack and expressed grief over the deaths

Representative image

Three home guards and an assistant sub-inspector of Jharkhand Police were killed in a Naxal attack in Latehar district on November 22, officials said.

The Naxals opened fire on the police party about 8:30 pm when it was on patrol duty on-board a four-wheeler near Lukiatand village under Chandwa police station area, they said.

Those killed in the ambush were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukra Oraon and three home guards Sikander Singh, Jamuna Prasad and Sambhu Prasad, the police said, adding another security personnel, Dinesh Ram, escaped the attack as he had gone to attend nature's call.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das condemned the attack and expressed grief over the deaths.

"The attack on the brave jawans in Latehar is an act of cowardice. I strongly condemn this ghastly act. The sacrifice of our brave jawans will not go in vain. The whole of Jharkhand and the entire nation is behind the family members of the martyrs," the chief minister tweeted.

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 10:42 am

