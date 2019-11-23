Three home guards, Jharkhand police ASI killed in Naxal attack in Latehar

Three home guards and an assistant sub-inspector of Jharkhand Police were killed in a Naxal attack in Latehar district on November 22, officials said.

The Naxals opened fire on the police party about 8:30 pm when it was on patrol duty on-board a four-wheeler near Lukiatand village under Chandwa police station area, they said.

Those killed in the ambush were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukra Oraon and three home guards Sikander Singh, Jamuna Prasad and Sambhu Prasad, the police said, adding another security personnel, Dinesh Ram, escaped the attack as he had gone to attend nature's call.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das condemned the attack and expressed grief over the deaths.