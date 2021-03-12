Three Hindu Mahasabha members held for offering prayers to Lord Shiva inside Taj Mahal compound

File image: Security personnel stand guard at the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: AFP)

Three members of the Hindu Mahasabha were arrested on March 11 for offering prayers to Lord Shiva inside Agra’s Taj Mahal compound, news agency PTI reported citing police.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel tasked with the protection of the monument – one of the ‘Seven Wonders of the World’ – apprehended the three individuals and handed them over to the police.

The Mughal-era monument is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

A case was registered against the trio which included a woman, the news report suggested.

Police said Meena Diwakar, the provincial president of the Hindu Mahasabha, started praying along with the other two on a bench near the central tank within the complex.