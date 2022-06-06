English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Three held with over 130 kg cannabis in Gr Noida, two days after major 560 kg drug haul

    The three were in the car when they were held by the police and STF officials near the metro station. 133 kg of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 40 lakh was seized from their possession, a police spokesperson said.

    PTI
    June 06, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

    Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

    Three alleged drug traffickers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after over 130 kg of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 40 lakh was recovered from their car on Monday, police officials said.

    The recovery of the contraband in Greater Noida near Delhi comes within two days of a major haul of 564 kg of cannabis that was smuggled from the Odisha-Telangana border for sale in the National Capital Region (NCR).

    The accused in Monday's incident were held near Pari Chowk metro station in a combined operation by officials of the local Knowledge Park police station and the Noida unit of the UP police's Special Task Force (STF), they said.

    The three were in the car when they were held by the police and STF officials near the metro station. 133 kg of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 40 lakh was seized from their possession, a police spokesperson said.

    During the initial probe, the accused told the police that they had procured the contraband from Odisha and brought it for supply in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the spokesperson added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Sharma, Mohd Wasim, both natives of Meerut district, and Shoib Khan, who hails from Baghpat, the officials said.

    An FIR has been lodged in the case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and three other members of the gang have been identified but they are at large, the police said.

    The car used for transporting the contraband has been impounded and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

    In a major haul three days ago, the STF had on Saturday seized over 564 kilogrammes of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 1.50 crore and arrested eight persons in Greater Noida, according to officials.

    The cannabis was procured from the border region of Odisha and Telangana and brought through Madhya Pradesh for delivery in the NCR and western UP, the officials said.
    PTI
    Tags: #cannabis #drug trafficking #Greater noida #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 06:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.